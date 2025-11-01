Under threat after Karnataka govt removed security: Minister Chalavadi

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy has accused the state government of abruptly withdrawing security cover provided to him and his residence, without any prior notice or valid justification. In a letter to the Union Home Secretary, the BJP leader stated that this action has placed him and his family under threat. He requested that the security be restored on an urgent basis.

In his letter to the home secretary, the BJP leader said he is facing “serious security challenges and political victimisation” and the government’s decision to withdraw security has placed him and his family under “direct threat”.

Narayanaswamy said as Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council, he has been voicing critical issues regarding governance and public welfare, which appear to have displeased certain individuals in the Congress government.

“It is deeply concerning that, soon after my statements highlighting government failures, my official security was withdrawn. Recently, I was subjected to a life-threatening incident at Chittapur, where a group of antisocial elements surrounded and confined me in my residence (guesthouse) for 6-7 hours. Despite multiple representations, local police failed to provide protection or respond adequately,” he stated.

In a letter to the chief secretary and state police chief, the BJP leader stated that the government will be held responsible for any threat to him or any of his family members.