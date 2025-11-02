Akka Force to be launched in Bengaluru on Nov 19 to protect women, children: Laxmi Hebbalkar

UDUPI: Karnataka Minister for Women and Child Development Laxmi Hebbalkar on Saturday announced that the Akka Force, aimed at ensuring the protection of women and children, will be launched in Bengaluru on November 19. The force seeks to prevent violence against women and children, raise awareness on safety, and provide immediate assistance to victims of abuse.

Hebbalkar, who is the Udupi district in-charge minister, was speaking at the Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations at the Mahatma Gandhi District Stadium.

Hebbalkar said that the force, a joint initiative of the Women and Child Development Department and Police Department, would initially be formed in Bengaluru, Udupi, Mysuru, and Mangaluru. Akka Force was first launched on a pilot basis in Bidar in 2023.

Referring to the state government’s five guarantee schemes, she said they had given new impetus to women’s empowerment, improving the living standards of 70–95% of poor women.

The savings made through the Shakti, Gruha Jyoti, and Gruha Lakshmi schemes are helping women meet food and nutrition needs, she added. Hebbalkar also announced that the government would celebrate the golden jubilee of anganwadis on November 19, marking 50 years of their inception.