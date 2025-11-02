Cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka to be decided by Congress high command, says Satish Jarkiholi

BELAGAVI: Karnataka Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi has said that the much-debated cabinet reshuffle in the state will be decided entirely by the Congress high command.

Speaking to reporters in Belagavi on Saturday, Satish said that there has been talk of a cabinet reshuffle for a long time.

“But the final decision will be taken by the high command. Many leaders in the Congress are capable of becoming ministers, but only 34 can be accommodated. The decision on who should be retained and who should be replaced will be made by the party leadership. I neither have the power nor the authority to comment on this matter,” Satish elaborated.

He added that discussions on the reshuffle, which was expected after 30 months of governance, have reached the final stage. “It is possible that deliberations have already taken place at the Delhi level. Whatever happens will be strictly in line with the op brass’ decision,” Satish said, noting that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s recent remarks were the first public acknowledgment of the impending reshuffle.

Reacting to Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda’s recent statement expressing readiness to resign from the cabinet, Satish remarked, “If the high command directs, we will all abide by its decision.”