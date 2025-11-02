Caste survey serving CM’s hidden agenda, not public welfare, says Kumaraswamy

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday questioned the authenticity and credibility of the socio-economic survey, also known as the caste survey.

“It was a survey done by Siddaramaiah for his hidden agenda and not for the welfare of the people of the state,” the former CM said. The survey ended on Friday.

Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy said what the government will achieve from the survey and to what extent people have responded to it. “Poor and illiterate people are there in all castes. The government must first improve the quality of education,” he said, and added that there is a huge shortage of teachers, schools, and universities.

He hit out at Siddaramaiah for deflecting a question on the pothole filing deadline. On Friday, while responding to media questions on failure to fill potholes in the state capital, the CM had told the media persons to ask that question to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru development portfolio.

“It is an irresponsible statement by the Chief Minister, who held a meeting and fixed the deadline to fill potholes. It shows how much respect the officials show to the directions by the Chief Minister,” the Union Minister said.

Responding to a question on speculations over Shivakumar taking over as the CM later this month, the former CM said it is an internal issue of Congress and he would not comment on it. Ministers and ruling party leaders themselves are talking about it, and there is no need for him to comment, he said, responding to a question on speculations over major developments in Congress in November.

Meanwhile, Kumaraswamy also slammed the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) authorities dumping waste outside the residences of people who throw waste on the streets.