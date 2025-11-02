Celebrating Mind: Manotsava to bring mental health conversations to the fore

BENGALURU: To create awareness about mental health issues and create awareness on the science behind them, the Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies along with National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) and National Centre for Biological Sciences are hosting Manotsava on November 8 and 9.

The event will be held at the Lalit Ashok in Bengaluru. Philanthropist Rohini Nilekani, NIMHANS Director Prathima Murthy, Rohini Nilekani Centre for Brain and Mind Associate Director Shriya Palchauduri played a key role in hosting the first-of-its-kind mental health festival for the second consecutive year.

Speaking to TNIE, Rohini said, “Manotsava is only in its second year. Last year, my team and I worked hard for this event. We are not talking about mental illness and deliberately talking about mental health to celebrate the positive aspects of it.”

She added, “A lot of factors regarding mental health are in the hands of individuals. Manotsava, in a way, is helping people understand how they can deal with more distress, coping mechanisms and the time to seek professional help for mental health disorders.”

The most important factor of Manotsava is that it has invited speakers of all age groups who are experts in their field.