Celebrating Mind: Manotsava to bring mental health conversations to the fore

BENGALURU: To create awareness about mental health issues and create awareness on the science behind them, the Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies along with National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) and National Centre for Biological Sciences are hosting Manotsava on November 8 and 9.
The event will be held at the Lalit Ashok in Bengaluru. Philanthropist Rohini Nilekani, NIMHANS Director Prathima Murthy, Rohini Nilekani Centre for Brain and Mind Associate Director Shriya Palchauduri played a key role in hosting the first-of-its-kind mental health festival for the second consecutive year.
Speaking to TNIE, Rohini said, “Manotsava is only in its second year. Last year, my team and I worked hard for this event. We are not talking about mental illness and deliberately talking about mental health to celebrate the positive aspects of it.”
She added, “A lot of factors regarding mental health are in the hands of individuals. Manotsava, in a way, is helping people understand how they can deal with more distress, coping mechanisms and the time to seek professional help for mental health disorders.”
The most important factor of Manotsava is that it has invited speakers of all age groups who are experts in their field.
Prathima believes that it is important to engage society to speak and understand the aspects surround mental health. She said, “Last year, we have seen how older people took an interest in understanding more about dementia or even depression. It sensitises them to understand the risks, signs and treatment associated with it. At the end of the day, they would know how to take care and when to seek help.”
Besides, the sessions and other activities at Manotsava will also feature a Centre for Brain and Mind stall, allowing people to learn about the complex concepts behind mental health.
Shriya said, “We have experts who will be at the stalls to talk about complex genetic issues, symptoms, disease progression, caregiving and more. It is also a learning experience for researchers, as we will be able to better our research work and be of use to society.”
She also pointed out that there are no definitive policies regarding mental health and caregiving. “With conversations and awareness about mental health among people, we are bringing attention and making the government understand that we do need a policy,” Shriya said.