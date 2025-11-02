CM Siddaramaiah says Centre ignoring Kannada; promoting only Hindi, Sanskrit

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah again raised the issue of lack of funds from the central government, and this time to develop Kannada.

“The central government has been giving Karnataka stepmotherly treatment over the past few years. The state contributes Rs 4.5 lakh crore to the Centre in taxes, but receives a low share of grants. The Centre comes up with different policies and schemes to impose Hindi on us, and has been giving grants to develop only Hindi and Sanskrit.”

He was addressing teachers, students and education department officials on Kannada Rajyotsava Day at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

“The Centre is ignoring all other languages, including Kannada. Despite Kannada being recognised as a classical language, the Centre is not giving sufficient grants to develop it. Kannada has not received enough financial and institutional support like other languages,” he said.

He stressed that mother tongue should be the medium of instruction in schools. “Children read, write, think and dream in their mother tongue. However, only English and Hindi are promoted, hindering the progress of learning among children,” Siddaramaiah said.

‘Steps to increase popularity of Kannada’

“It is important to formulate laws to impart learning in schools in mother tongue. I urge the Central government to look into this issue,” the CM said. He said, “This year, Banu Mushtaq and Deepa Bhasthi have taken our language to the global platform by winning the International Booker Prize.”