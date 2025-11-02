Doctors flag alarming rise in breast cancer among women in their 20s and 30s

BENGALURU: As Breast Cancer Awareness Month comes to an end, oncologists across Bengaluru are flagging a worrying and consistent trend -- breast cancer increasingly affecting younger women, often at more advanced stages. What was once a disease largely diagnosed after 50 is now appearing with unsettling frequency in women in their 20s, early 30s and 40s.

“We are seeing a clear age shift. The youngest patient I have treated for breast cancer is just 21,” said Dr Neha Maddipati, Breast Specialist and Oncoplastic Breast Surgeon at Trilife Hospital. Younger women, she says, often ignore early symptoms or assume a lump cannot be cancer, leading to late detection. “In India, almost 60 per cent of patients still present in Stage 3 or 4.”

Dr Jayanti Thumsi, Lead & Robotic Surgeon, Breast Oncology at Apollo Cancer Centres, Bengaluru, confirms the shift.

“About 48 per cent of breast cancer cases we see today are in women under 50. We are even treating pregnant women safely with certain chemotherapy drugs,” she said. With treatment advancements improving survival, early detection becomes critical — but continues to be a gap.

Doctors also point to significant lifestyle and reproductive changes behind the surge. According to Dr Rohit Kumar C, Consultant in Surgical Oncology and Robotic Surgery at Aster Whitefield, modern urban living is a major factor.

“Sedentary lifestyles, obesity, processed foods, alcohol, stress, early puberty, delayed marriages, postponed pregnancies and reduced breastfeeding all contribute to increased risk,” he said. Hormone-mimicking chemicals in beauty and personal care products add to the burden.