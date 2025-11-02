Five stabbed during Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations in Belagavi

BELAGAVI: Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations in Belagavi turned tense on Satuday when a group of miscreants unleashed violence during a festive tableau procession.

Amid the vibrant crowd gathered to celebrate the day, unidentified assailants reportedly stabbed five people before fleeing.

The shocking incident occurred near Lakshmi Complex in Sadashivnagar, where the miscreants suddenly stormed into the crowd and began attacking people with knives. Panic spread through the area as the injured collapsed amid the chaos.

According to police sources, five persons sustained injuries, with two said to be in a critical condition. Three of the injured have been admitted to Belagavi Institute of Medical Scienes Hospital, while two others are being treated at a private hospital.

The victims have been identified as Gurunath Vakkund, Sachin Kamble, Lokesh Betageri, Mahesh, Vinayak and Nazir Pathan — all residents of Nehru Nagar.

The police have launched an investigation to trace the attackers and restore calm in the city, which had gathered to mark the state’s formation day.

Authorities have stepped up security across Belagavi to prevent any further untoward incidents during the ongoing Rajyotsava celebrations.