ISRO set to launch heaviest defence communication satellite CMS-03 today

BENGALURU: ISRO’s fifth operational flight of Launch Vehicle Mark-3 -- LVM3-M5 -- will launch its heaviest communication satellite CMS-03 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 5.26 pm on Sunday.

The multi-band communication satellite, weighing 4410kg, also called as GSAT-7R, will provide services over a wide oceanic region, including the Indian landmass.

With this launch, India aims to enhance its maritime connectivity, boost disaster response capabilities, even in remote coastal locations, and reinforce its space independence in launching heavy indigenously made satellites. It has been specially designed for the Indian Navy and will improve the secured communication for the defence sector.

ISRO signed the Rs 1,589-crore contract to develop the satellite for the navy in 2019. This satellite will replace GSAT-7 Rukmini, which was launched in 2013.

ISRO scientists said this is the heaviest communication satellite that will be launched to the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) from India.

The scientists said they had launched satellites heavier than this earlier. Communication satellite GSAT-11, which weighed 5,854kg, was launched from French Guiana in 2018.

They said this mission is important as it will showcase India’s growing prowess in high capacity space communications targeted at improving communication coverage across India and surrounding oceanic regions.

Terming LVM3, which is also known as GSLV Mk-3, the most powerful rocket, the scientists said it is capable of carrying even heavier payloads beyond GTO. LVM3-M5 is known for its reliability and capacity and is crucial for many global satellite communication missions planned ahead.