Kannada pride not arrogance but celebration of identity: Prakash Raj

BENGALURU: To call oneself a Kannadiga, to love Kannada — that is not arrogance. It is a celebration of Karnataka’s distinct identity and richness”, said actor Prakash Raj speaking at the Rajyotsava Awards 2025 event held at Ravindra Kalakshetra on Saturday.

Speaking after receiving the Rajyotsava Award 2025, marking the 70th Kannada Rajyotsava day organised by the Department of Kannada and Culture, he said, “Kannada Rajyotsava is not just about linguistic pride. It is not merely about the language. Sometimes we misunderstand what language pride means. Speaking Kannada alone is not Kannada pride. What lies within its womb, what emotion it carries — that is the essence.”

He added that the emotion within being a Kannadiga, is the faith in Basavanna’s idea of ‘Sarva Janangadha Shantiya Thota’ (a garden of peace for all humankind) and Kuvempu’s message of ‘Vishwamanava’ — the Universal Human.

Another awardee HL Pushpa, a poet said, “It is heartening that this government has recognised people from marginalised and overlooked communities. There are 13 awardees this year, I hope more women achievers from different walks of life will continue to be recognised in the years to come.”