Karnataka forest department evicts family from Kudremukh national park

MANGALURU: The Karnataka Forest Department has evicted a family residing inside Kudremukh National Park for encroaching 4.94 acres of forest land in Naravi Reserve Forest at Arasinamakkie near Malavanthige village in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.

According to Belthangady Range Forest Officer Sarmishta, who led the drive, the eviction was carried out by following due procedures as per law. “Final notice was issued a fortnight ago. They tried to bring a court stay on eviction, but in vain. On the day of eviction, they themselves evicted the house,” Sarmishta said, adding that after destroying the plantation, the Forest Department planted saplings, dug up trenches, and erected a board stating that the land has been reclaimed.

The officer said the father of PT Joseph (whose family was evicted) had managed to get an illegal grant of the forest land which was cancelled by the Puttur Assistant Commissioner in 2004. She said the family does not have any records to prove that they have been living there for 50 years, and all they have is a grant cancellation record. “It is a pure encroachment, and there is a question of compensation,” added the officer.

According to sources, Joseph’s father had settled there over 50 years ago, and in 1997, the State Government had issued a title deed for 4.9 acres under the Akrama Sakrama (regularisation) scheme. However, after the area was declared part of Kudremukh National Park, the family’s ownership came under dispute.

In 2004, the department cancelled their title deed, though the family was assured at the time that they would not be evicted forcibly due to the Naxal crisis in the region.