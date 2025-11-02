Karnataka women garment workers renew demand for better workplace conditions

BENGALURU: Nearly 350 garment workers gathered at the Garments Karmikara Mahasangama on Saturday to demand free nutritious lunches, safer workplaces and improved welfare facilities across garment factories in Bengaluru and Ramanagara.

The event was organised by Munnade Social Organisation in collaboration with Cividep India.

The gathering was anchored in Cividep India’s recent study on the dietary diversity of women garment workers, which revealed that most workers survive on low-quality, repetitive meals due to low wages, long work hours and limited access to affordable, nutritious food. Many workers reported skipping meals, relying on inexpensive, carb-heavy options and being unable to buy fruits, leafy vegetables or protein-rich foods leading to possible micronutrient deficiencies and long-term health risks.

The Mahasangama aimed to highlight these systemic challenges and push for government and industry action. Workers argued that access to a nutritious meal is essential not only for health but also for productivity and dignity at work. They urged the government to introduce meal programmes inside or near factories similar to public initiatives like Indira Canteens or to mandate factories to provide healthy lunches at no cost.

The event opened with an inaugural address by PGR Sindhia, Chief Commissioner, Bharat Scouts and Guides, followed by the chief guest. Umashree, film actress and Member of the Legislative Council, who received the workers’ memorandum where she assured the gathering that she would raise the concerns with the Chief Minister and the Labour Minister.

Other dignitaries present included Tara, counselor, and former Regional Director, NIPCCD; Soumya Reddy, General Secretary, All India Mahila Congress; B Jayalakshmi, District Health Education Officer; Deepika Rao, Executive Director, Cividep India and others.