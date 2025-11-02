NIMHANS researcher’s photo exhibit captures Gokarna’s fading ecology amid tourism boom

BENGALURU: In what can be called a concern towards environment, Chaitanya Hegde, a junior research fellow from NIMHANS has worked for eight months to capture the life of people and environment in Gokarna, which has changed due to high influx of tourists.

Chaitanya has put up a photo exhibition at Azim Premji University, which is hosting the annual climate festival, Coasts and Oceans of Life.

He said, “I chose to exhibit the transition seen in Gokarna because it is my native place and what better way to educate school students and communities about the impact of tourism and building resorts destroying forests and mountains in large scale. Recently, there was a landslide in Gokarna, however the sad part was locals and the government denied the fact that it was due to illegal quarrying and building of resorts and hotels but blamed it on monsoon.”

He added, “In the past few years, Gokarna has drawn lakhs of tourists as Goa has become expensive. As a result, the architecture has also changed over a period of time. Though Gokarna is a humid place, the houses were designed in a way that it remained cool, especially the Kaavi paintings or art made out of cow dung on the walls helped houses remain cool throughout the year.”

Through his photos, Chaitanya has shown that the resorts and hotels have failed to mimic these Kaavi paintings and have installed ACs. He explained, “It is disheartening to see how old houses that had features of sustainability have been replaced by bohemian style hotels.