Sudha Murty pays tribute to mentor T J S George; shares lessons on writing for Authors’ Day

BENGALURU: Celebrating Authors’ Day, writer and Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty placed the spotlight on her late mentor T J S George, saying he inspired her to write and helped shape her journey as an author.

Murty dedicated her message to George, acknowledging the influence he had on her confidence, her voice and her understanding of what it means to be a writer. In her Authors’ Day message shared through a video, Murty opened by calling authorship a gift. “Hi, I’m Sudha Murthy.

To be an author is a great privilege. It is creativity,” she said, describing writing as a craft rooted in observation, sensitivity and constant learning, values she associated closely with George’s guidance.

Murty explained what she believes makes a writer, saying,“To be a good author, number one, you should have experience in math, history, everything. You should be sensitive. Number three, you should read a lot.”

She stressed that writing is not only about knowledge but also about technique and emotional clarity. “You should understand the technique. Writing is an art. It is also coining the words with the feelings,” she said, adding that an author must remain aware, receptive and willing to absorb life in all its forms.