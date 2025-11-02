Words of only CM and I matter on power transfer, says DyCM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Amid talks of change in leadership within the ruling Congress, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said here on Saturday that only his and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s words are relevant on the issue.

“Only what the CM and I say matters. Words of others don’t matter. No one, including you (media) and leaders, should get exhausted talking about this,” he told reporters on the sidelines of Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations at Kanteerava Stadium. He was referring to speculation of a change in leadership and cabinet reshuffle as the government completes two-and-a-half years in November.

Asked whether he and CM are in consensus, he said, “We won 136 Assembly seats and increased our strength to 140 because of consensus.” This also implied that only he and Siddaramaiah know the truth about sharing of power and the decision the high command is likely to take, analysts said.

Shivakumar has effectively scuttled alleged attempts by Siddaramaiah and his camp to create a third alternative to the chief minister’s post, and has managed to reduce it to a straight fight between him and Siddaramaiah, they added.

He is said to have scuttled a recent SC/ST MLAs’ meeting called by Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, reportedly on the advice of CM. Now, he has the task cut out to stop a rally planned by Dalit ministers to stake claim to the CM’s post, sources said.

Parameshwara asserted in Tumakuru on Saturday that the rally will be held at an appropriate time, clarifying that no instructions have come from the high command to call it off.

“No one has applied the brakes on holding a Dalit rally. It happens when it happens,” he added.