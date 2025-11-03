Congress government digging Lalbagh’s grave with tunnel road, says LoP Ashoka

BENGALURU: The Congress government is digging Lalbagh’s grave by constructing the tunnel road project. It will push the city’s economy into an abyss, warned Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka, who along with other BJP leaders protested at Lalbagh on Sunday.

MP Tejasvi Surya and other BJP leaders too were part of the demonstration under the slogan - ‘Save Lalbagh, Protect Bengaluru’. They launched a signature campaign against the project. Ashoka termed it a VIP project, while 90% of the people are middle-class or poor.

The government is borrowing heavily to execute the project which will sink Bengaluru’s economy. It has not got clearance from the Geological Survey of India. The government has installed a board stating that Lalbagh and the rock are a protected area, and yet the government itself is violating it, he added. “When 70% are two-wheeler riders in Bengaluru, a tunnel road is being built for car drivers,” Ashoka ridiculed, saying the government should fix potholes first, instead of building an underground tunnel road.