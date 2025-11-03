Four girl students from Mysuru drown in canal

MYSURU: A picnic turned tragic after four girls from a Mysuru madrasa drowned in a canal near Koppal village of Mandya district on Saturday evening.

Fifteen students and three staffers had gone to the canal from an Islamic seminary in Mysuru’s Shantinagar area. The tragedy occurred when a girl slipped into the water while washing clothes.

To rescue her, three others also jumped in, but all four were swept away by the strong current, the police said. The deceased were Afrin (13), Hani (14), Tharbim (13) and Ayesha (14). Fire department and police fished out the bodies on Sunday. Parents claimed that they were there to wash clothes. Onlookers said six people were swept away.