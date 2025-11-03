Karnataka clears pending salaries for tour guides

HAMPI: Responding to a report by TNIE that exposed the plight of over 400 state-recognised tourist guides awaiting their monthly remuneration, the State Tourism Department has released three months’ worth of pending payments, which had been delayed for the past seven months. Tourism Minister H K Patil has also asked to expedite the release the arrears of Rs 5,000 per month.

Earlier, TNIE had reported how more than 400 guides deployed at major heritage destinations such as Hampi, Mysuru, Badami, and Halebidu were struggling to make ends meet due to the prolonged delay in disbursal of their honorarium.

Virupakshi V Hampi, State General Secretary, Tourist Guides Association, said the article by TNIE brought the issue to the attention of senior officials. “Thanks to the swift response after the TNIE report. We are grateful to Minister Patil, Commissioner Akram Pasha, and other leaders”, he added.