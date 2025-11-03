Karnataka dialogues | ‘Without infrastructure, how can one compete globally?’: FKCCI president Uma Reddy

Elected as the first woman president of the century-old Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FKCCI), Uma Reddy says for Karnataka to be on top in terms of MSMEs, i t needs to adopt technology and have a good ecosystem.

Uma, who climbed the ladder to the top position, speaks on multiple issues -- poor infrastructure, challenges faced by industry, friction between industrialists and government, GST 2.0, looking beyond Bengaluru, geopolitical uncertainty and impact of climate change in an interaction with The New Indian Express.

Excerpts:

How does it feel to be the first female chairperson of the century-old FKCCI?

It’s both overwhelming and humbling. Humbling, because it was founded by none other than Sir M Visvesvaraya. To think that somebody had that vision 108 years ago, and for the organisation to be relevant after all these years, is extraordinary. It clearly shows he was a true visionary to think there was a need for a chamber of commerce.

Overwhelming, because you don’t realise the significance; I’ve been in the chamber for 20 years. Having sat there, you don’t really feel somebody different, but I’ve realised there are a lot of eyes on me. That’s been women’s forte in the country for decades, and there is always the “what would a woman do” question. So we are constantly, as women, trying to prove ourselves and show we can do it.