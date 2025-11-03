Karnataka Minister Khandre orders probe into elephant deaths in Belagavi

BELAGAVI: Expressing deep anguish over the tragic death of two elephants by electrocution near Sulegali in Khanapur taluk, Belagavi district on Sunday, Forest, Ecology, and Environment Minister Eshwar B. Khandre has ordered a detailed investigation into the incident.

According to reports, the elephants had been roaming in the area for several days, but forest officials allegedly failed to take precautionary measures to ensure their safety. The minister noted that negligence and dereliction of duty by the department staff might have led to the electrocution deaths.

Khandre has directed the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) to conduct a comprehensive inquiry and submit a report within five days, recommending disciplinary action if lapses are confirmed.

Further, the minister has instructed officials to register criminal cases against those responsible for illegally electrifying fences that caused the elephants’ deaths.

The shocking incident has once again raised concerns over the increasing man-animal conflict in the region and the urgent need for better coordination between forest authorities and local residents to prevent such tragedies.