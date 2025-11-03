Parikrama of nature: Citizens vow to defend Bengaluru’s ecology

BENGALURU: Heritage enthusiasts, urban ecologists, and citizens gathered in Lalbagh to participate in a symbolic parikrama, a circular walk in reverence of nature, under the title ‘Lalbagh Solidarity Walk’ – Parikrama/Pradakshine, organised by Bengaluru Town Hall.

Assembled at the Lalbagh West Gate, they walked across the park to the Peninsular Gneiss Rock and Kempegowda’s Watch Tower, before returning to the East Gate. This circular route represented both a spiritual homage to nature and a statement of intent to preserve and protect every remaining bit of Bengaluru’s ecology.

During the event, citizens expressed deep concern and disbelief that the government could even contemplate harming the last remaining patches of nature in the city. Participants reaffirmed their solidarity with Bengaluru’s trees, lakes, and biodiversity — calling for urgent, collective action to safeguard them.

They said that the walk served as a living tribute to Bengaluru’s green and cultural heritage, urging residents to reconnect with their city’s ecological legacy. Organisers emphasised that protecting Lalbagh is not just about conserving trees, but about preserving the soul of Bengaluru itself.