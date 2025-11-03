Police unveil safety norms for Kobri Hori after fatal accidents in Karnataka's Haveri

HUBBALLI: The Haveri police in Karnataka are all set to implement rules framed for the safe conduct of bull-taming and chasing events, locally known as Kobri Hori competitions.

The bull-taming events held in Haveri district after Deepavali have led to numerous accidents and fatalities in recent years. In the past month alone, four people have died in separate incidents involving raging bulls.

Similar to Jallikattu, the Kobri Hori competition involves bulls running from one end to the other, while spectators attempt to catch them before they finish the run. During these events, many youths and bystanders are often injured or killed.

In view of such accidents, the district administration and police officials held meetings with representatives of prominent mandals that organise these competitions.

A senior police official said that, according to the rules, organisers must inform the local tahsildar’s office about the Kobri Hori event at least two weeks in advance. The local police will then inspect the arrangements to ensure the safety and security of the participants and spectators.

The detailed guidelines were framed by the Animal Husbandry and Home Departments in 2022 and are now being implemented.

“The police or the local administration are not against the sport, but the safety rules need to be followed,” the official said.