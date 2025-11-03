Satish Jarkiholi on three-day Delhi visit, buzz over change in KPCC leadership

BENGALURU: Karnataka Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi’s three-day visit to New Delhi from Monday features a meeting with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. This has created a buzz in political circles about Satish—Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s Man Friday—claiming the post of the president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

Satish’s visit to Delhi ahead of Deputy CM and incumbent KPCC chief DK Shivakumar’s tentative visit to Delhi on November 11 has given rise to speculation of the former holding talks with the Congress high command over the change of guard in KPCC.

According to sources, Satish is ready to sacrifice his ministerial post if the top brass makes him the KPCC chief.

Satish’s meeting with high command leaders assumes significance in the wake of Siddaramaiah’s expected visit to Delhi soon after the Bihar Assembly poll results on November 14. “Satish would convey Siddaramaiah’s message to the high command with regard to the change in leadership,” said sources. A few former legislators are likely to accompany Satish.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar said that Delhi visits should not be politicised. “Politicians visit Delhi for many engagements. I am travelling to Bihar on November 5 and 6. The Union Urban Development Minister has called me for a meeting. Then there is the Cauvery water tribunal judgment,” Shivakumar said.

On Kharge giving appointment to Satish, RDPR and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge maintained that it has nothing to do with any political development. “If not for the AICC president, will RSS chief Mohan Bagwat give an appointment to Satish Jarkiholi? There is no secret agenda behind his visit to Delhi except for official work,” Priyank told reporters in Bengaluru.