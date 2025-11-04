Congress brass in wait-and-watch mode, unlikely to take any hasty decision on Karnataka cabinet

If the Mahagathbandhan clinches power, it may help the Congress high command take a decision on a change in leadership or a cabinet reshuffle and put an end to the speculation, a Congress MLA told The New Indian Express.

But if the results are not in favour of the INDIA bloc, there may be a delay, and it may drag up to May-June 2026, when the Congress government completes three years in office, the MLA added. “The Congress high command will take a suitable decision that will not affect the stability of the Karnataka government,” the MLA added.

The high command has already started taking feedback from Congress legislators on the repercussions of the changes, if any. “The high command will take a decision keeping in view the party’s interest in the long run,” another legislator told The New Indian Express.

A source informed that election strategist Sunil Kanugol is also likely to file a report on the mood of Congress legislators to high command leaders, including the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.