Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah ends suspense, says cabinet reshuffle after Bihar elections

MYSURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said a cabinet reshuffle will take place after the Bihar Assembly elections. Siddaramaiah told reporters at the Mysuru airport that he is likely to hold discussions with the party high command on the reshuffle once the Bihar polls conclude.

Asked about a possible change in leadership, he maintained that the final decision rests with the party high command. “The high command has not said anything about any change in leadership,” he clarified.

Though Siddaramaiah emphasised that the decision lies with the central leadership, his remarks suggest intense lobbying within Congress for the chief minister’s post as well as for key cabinet portfolios. The speculation also gains significance amid claims of a forthcoming “November Kranti”.

Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi, reportedly eyeing the KPCC president’s post, is expected to visit New Delhi soon to meet senior leaders, while Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar plans to meet the high command after completing his Bihar campaign.

Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan and a few other leaders have publicly backed Siddaramaiah to complete his full five-year term. But Shivakumar is pitching for the chief minister’s post as there is supposed to be an agreement on power to be transferred to him from Siddaramaiah once the party completes two-and-a-half years of its term.

With Siddaramaiah announcing his likely visit to New Delhi around November 15 to discuss the cabinet reshuffle, political developments in Karnataka are expected to intensify in the coming days.