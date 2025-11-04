Karnataka film awards for 2018, 2019 presented; CM says awards will be given annually from now on

MYSURU: After a gap of six years, the Karnataka State Film Awards for 2018 and 2019 were finally presented at a glittering ceremony held at the Convocation Hall of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) in Mysuru on Monday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who conferred the awards, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to honouring cinematic excellence annually, while urging filmmakers to focus on producing films that serve a greater social purpose.

At the ceremony organised by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Siddaramaiah said that despite the rich cinematic legacy of Karnataka, the state awards had been delayed due to various reasons, including lack of interest from the previous government. The awards for 2020 and 2021 would be announced soon, he said and assured the film fraternity that awards for subsequent years would be given on schedule.

“There was a time when we had very few actors and technicians. Today, the Kannada film industry has grown manifold, but somewhere along the way, we have seen a decline in social values in cinema.

Films that used to inspire change and promote responsibility are rare now,” he said, calling upon filmmakers to revive the era of meaningful cinema. He said cinema is one of the most powerful forms of media and has the potential to shape public thought and social progress.

“What kind of films we make matters a lot because they can bring about real change. Film stars are revered by people. It is important that they remain true to their values off the screen as well. Dr Rajkumar was not only a great actor on screen, but also lived by the same values in real life. That is why he continues to live forever in the hearts of the people,” he said.