Karnataka forest department registers cases against farmers for elephant electrocution

BELAGAVI: Two day after Forest Minister Ishwar Khandre sought a report from the forest department about the death of two elephants that were electrocuted near Sullagali forest in Khanapur taluk on Sunday, the department has registered a case under the Wildlife Protection Act against two farmers allegedly responsible for the electrocution of elephants.

The case has been filed at the Nagargali Zone Forest Office. Additionally, a notice has been issued to the HESCOM department following reports of fallen electric wires in the agricultural land there.

Forest officials, however, claimed they are unable to register a case directly against HESCOM officials, citing the absence of legal provisions in departmental law for prosecuting government employees.

Officials arrested Ganpati Sateri Gurav, the landowner where the elephants died after coming into contact with an illegally electrified solar fence. He has been remanded in judicial custody. Another farmer, Shivaji Ganpati Gurav, is currently absconding, and efforts are underway to locate him.