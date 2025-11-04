Karnataka teacher accused of sexually harassing special needs students for 13 years

BENGALURU: In a horrific incident, minor children with communication disorders were allegedly sexually harassed and abused by a teacher at a private speech and hearing school in Kollegal, Chamarajanagar district, for over 13 years. As the victims were unable to speak, the accused allegedly took advantage of their condition and continued to assault them, including boys.

A person from the institution alerted Rathna Kumar Satyavasi, who filed a complaint with Chamarajanagar SP Dr BT Kavitha and submitted video statements of sexually assaulted students given in sign language.

Kavitha said that based on the petition, police visited the school and conducted an investigation, questioning the students. Initially, they didn’t find any witnesses or evidence. But an internal inquiry by the institution later revealed that a minor girl, who was previously studying in the school, had been sexually assaulted.

Based on her statement, a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case was registered on October 30. The victim stated that other girls too were subjected to assault. The accused is yet to be arrested, the SP added. A senior cop said the victim, 29, was allegedly harassed by the accused teacher when she was 16. However, she later married him, who is aged around 38 now. Allegations involving other children are now being verified.

Rathna Kumar had also filed a complaint with the institution. He told TNIE that over 12 years, many boys and girls at the school were subjected to sexual harassment. He alleged that it is still happening, but victims are too afraid. He further alleged that not only the teacher who has been booked now, but a few other staff are also involved in the case.