Los Angeles 2028 Summer Games: Karnataka launches target Olympic medal scheme

BENGALURU: Keeping the ‘Los Angeles Olympics 2028’ (LA 2028) in mind, the state government has launched a target olympic medal scheme. Under this scheme, 60 sportspersons will be identified and each given Rs 10 lakh as assistance every year for three years.

A sum of Rs 6 crore has been earmarked for the scheme. As per the new guidelines, sportspersons have to apply through the Seva Sindhu portal.

The Department of Sports and Youth Services will invite applications next week. According to a senior official from the department, the government issued an order in this regard recently.

Accordingly, the department will select sportspersons who have excelled in national and international events. Those who have participated in world or Asian championships, Asian games and Commonwealth Games may apply.

Also those who have won medals in senior and junior national championships may apply.

Under the group game category, sportspersons who have attended national camps or have represented Karnataka for three consecutive years at national and international events are eligible. The department has constituted committees to select candidates.

Sources said that for the first time, guidelines have been formulated and only eligible candidates will be selected.

Based on their performance, the financial assistance will be given to them for the second and third year. The money can be used for training, buying equipment and nutritional supplements, and taking part in state, national and international events.