Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti observes Kannada Rajyotsava as Black Day in Belagavi; case filed against 38

BELAGAVI: The police have initiated action in connection with the protest march and meeting organised by Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) in Belagavi to observe Kannada Rajyotsava (November 1) as Black Day.

A case has been registered at the Market Police Station against 38 individuals, including office-bearers and workers of MES, for conducting a rally without permission and for allegedly raising slogans promoting linguistic hatred.

Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti had organised a protest march on November 1 to observe Black Day. However, the police had denied permission for any rally or gathering. Despite this, Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti office-bearers proceeded with the rally, carrying black flags and raising slogans.

The police have gathered video and photographic evidence of the incident and have launched legal action.

Speaking to the media, Belagavi Police Commissioner Bhushan Borse said that an investigation is underway, and appropriate legal proceedings will be taken against those responsible.

A formal case was filed at the Market Police Station on November 2.

Among the individuals against whom cases have been filed is former MLA Manohar Kallappa Kinekar.

Those booked face charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for breach of public order and disobedience of government directives.