No power shortage in Karnataka, says Energy Minister George

HASSAN: There is no dearth of electricity in the state and power is being allocated according to current demand, said Karnataka Energy Minister KJ George on Monday.

Addressing reporters following his visit to the site designated for a solar energy park under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthan Mahaabhiyan (PM KUSUM) scheme in Sankodanahalli village, he said that efforts are underway to generate 2400 MW of solar energy through the establishment of various plants across the state. He pointed out that measures will be implemented to ensure timely completion of this initiative.

George said that the energy department plans to erect 100 power substations to enable effective management and mitigate distribution losses. Pointing out to the importance of solar energy, he conveyed that the government prioritises the establishment of new solar energy facilities in diverse regions of the state.

The administration is dedicated to providing seven hours of uninterrupted quality power for pump sets. A new solar power park is set to be constructed in Sankodanahalli of Arasikere taluk.

George said the government does not take the opposition’s allegations seriously, as they are merely disseminating unfounded claims. In support of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, George indicated that the tunnel project in Bengaluru will be executed similarly to the steel bridge, which also faced opposition from the BJP.

He mentioned that efforts are being made to address potholes in Bengaluru and that sufficient funds have been set aside for this purpose.