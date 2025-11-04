Policing with human face must be motto, Karnataka ADGP Alok Kumar tells trainees

BENGALURU: In the wake of a former PSU officer’s viral social media post alleging bribery by two policemen following his daughter’s death, the Karnataka Police have intensified efforts to sensitise trainee officers on empathetic policing.

Speaking to TNIE, Additional Director General of Police (Training) Alok Kumar said trainees across the state are being counselled on the expected conduct of police personnel, with a focus on treating victims and their families with compassion. “Policing with a human face must be our motto,” he said, emphasising that the initiative aims to address both corruption and the lack of empathy in police behaviour.

“The officers must learn to comfort people who come to police stations after losing their loved ones,” he said. This approach will not only help victims, but also build a positive image of the police.

He cited instances of families seeking copies of FIRs, chargesheets, or vehicle releases after accidents, noting that such interactions often leave victims feeling further harassed. “When people approach us in grief, we should empathise and make them feel comfortable instead of exploiting them,” he added.

Kumar said the training sessions include real-life interactions between trainees and victims to help officers understand the human cost of crime and tragedy. “Even if 5 per cent of the trainees develop the sense of empathy and integrity, it is a big achievement. They will serve for the next 35 years in various ranks — that can bring change,” he remarked.