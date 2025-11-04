Senior Congress leader H Y Meti passes away

BAGALKOT: Senior Congress MLA and former Minister H.Y. Meti (79) passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Monday following a prolonged illness.
He had been undergoing treatment for the past several days.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had recently inquired about his health and wished him a speedy recovery just two days ago.
Hullappa Yamanappa Meti, popularly known as H.Y. Meti, hailed from a farming family in Timmapur village of undivided Vijayapura district. Born on October 9, 1946, he studied up to the 8th standard before turning his attention to public service and politics.
Meti began his political career with the Janata Dal and was first elected as an MLA from Guledagudda constituency in 1989. He retained the seat in 1994 and served as the Minister for Forests in the Ramakrishna Hegde-led government from 1994 to 1996. Later, he resigned to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Bagalkot in 1996.
In 2004, Meti was again elected as an MLA from Guledagudda on a JD(S) ticket. He joined the Congress in 2008 and went on to win the Assembly elections from Bagalkot in 2013. During the Siddaramaiah-led government, he served as the Minister for Excise between 2016 and 2017 before stepping down from the post.
Over the years, Meti held several important positions, including serving as a Director of the DCC Bank and Chairman of the Bagalkot Town Development Authority.
A veteran leader with decades of public service, H.Y. Meti was known for his grassroots connect and dedication to rural development. His demise has left a deep void in Karnataka’s political landscape.
According to the family sources, the last rites of the departed leader will be performed at his ancestral Timmapur village on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, several leaders have condoled his death. In his message, District In-charge Minister, R. B. Timmapur has called him a man who was associated with his roots and also a man committed to development.
“ He was a simple and down to earth man who never craved power but to remain with people. Because of his simple nature, he had no enemies and he was a friend of all”, he said.
In his message, BJP MLC P. H. Pujar also expressed condolences and called the late leader a man with great conviction for development. He said that Meti strove to bring a government medical college for Bagalkot and succeeded also.