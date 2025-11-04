Senior Congress leader H Y Meti passes away

BAGALKOT: Senior Congress MLA and former Minister H.Y. Meti (79) passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Monday following a prolonged illness.

He had been undergoing treatment for the past several days.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had recently inquired about his health and wished him a speedy recovery just two days ago.

Hullappa Yamanappa Meti, popularly known as H.Y. Meti, hailed from a farming family in Timmapur village of undivided Vijayapura district. Born on October 9, 1946, he studied up to the 8th standard before turning his attention to public service and politics.

Meti began his political career with the Janata Dal and was first elected as an MLA from Guledagudda constituency in 1989. He retained the seat in 1994 and served as the Minister for Forests in the Ramakrishna Hegde-led government from 1994 to 1996. Later, he resigned to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Bagalkot in 1996.

In 2004, Meti was again elected as an MLA from Guledagudda on a JD(S) ticket. He joined the Congress in 2008 and went on to win the Assembly elections from Bagalkot in 2013. During the Siddaramaiah-led government, he served as the Minister for Excise between 2016 and 2017 before stepping down from the post.