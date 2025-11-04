War for CM post to erupt in Karnataka soon after Bihar Assembly polls: BY Vijayendra

BELAGAVI: The BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra warned that a fierce power struggle for the Chief Minister’s post will soon erupt in Karnataka after the Bihar Assembly elections.
“After the Bihar Assembly elections, the intensity of that battle will become clear,” Vijayendra predicted.
He also launched a scathing attack on the Congress government on Tuesday in Belagavi, accusing it of showing complete 'apathy' towards protesting sugarcane farmers in Guralapur, near Belagavi.
Speaking to reporters in Belagavi, Vijayendra said, “Thousands of farmers have taken to the streets demanding fair prices for sugarcane. The state government must respond immediately. A responsible government should understand how to act in such a situation.”
He urged that the farmers’ cause should rise above party politics.
“Whenever farmers’ issues are at stake, we must stand united, beyond political lines. I am here after consulting party leaders to extend full support to the farmers,” he said.
Reminding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of past events, Vijayendra recalled, “When farmer Vithal Arabavi ended his life in Belagavi years ago, B.S. Yediyurappa fought relentlessly, ensuring an additional ₹150 per tonne for sugarcane growers. That was real leadership.”
The BJP leader also accused the government of ignoring the plight of farmers affected by floods in Kalyana Karnataka, stating ministers and officials have failed to act despite repeated pleas for compensation.
“Every year, over six million tonnes of sugarcane is crushed in the State, earning the government nearly ₹55,000 crore in revenue. Yet, the Congress government shows little concern for the farmers who make this possible. Everyone knows who the sugar mill owners are,” he alleged.
Declaring himself as “the son of a farmer leader,” Vijayendra warned, “If the government does not come forward for talks, we will ensure it hears the farmers’ voice the hard way.”