War for CM post to erupt in Karnataka soon after Bihar Assembly polls: BY Vijayendra

BELAGAVI: The BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra warned that a fierce power struggle for the Chief Minister’s post will soon erupt in Karnataka after the Bihar Assembly elections.

“After the Bihar Assembly elections, the intensity of that battle will become clear,” Vijayendra predicted.

He also launched a scathing attack on the Congress government on Tuesday in Belagavi, accusing it of showing complete 'apathy' towards protesting sugarcane farmers in Guralapur, near Belagavi.

Speaking to reporters in Belagavi, Vijayendra said, “Thousands of farmers have taken to the streets demanding fair prices for sugarcane. The state government must respond immediately. A responsible government should understand how to act in such a situation.”

He urged that the farmers’ cause should rise above party politics.