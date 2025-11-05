28 illegal resorts in Karnataka's Kabini, say activists

Resorts polluting rivers, fuelling man-animal clashes, say experts

The issue is in focus now after tiger attacks occurred in HD Kote and Sargur taluks and Kabini belt in recent weeks. Farmers, advocates and environmentalist under the banner of Save Kabini on Tuesday released a detailed list of these illegal establishments, seeking immediate action by the government.

In fact, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre and HD Kote MLA Anil Chikkamadu had said all unauthorised structures in the forest buffer and backwater zones would be removed if such a list is released.

Honnuru Prakash, a farmer leader, asked that when farmers are booked and arrested for illegally drawing electric lines to protect their farmland from wildlife, why such action is not taken against these resorts that are making money violating norms. “These resorts contaminate rivers and cause noise pollution inside the core area and eco-sensitive zones, leading to increased man-animal conflicts,” he said.

Some of these properties are branches of major five star and luxury resorts that are operated in different parts of the country, while some others are either owned or backed by politicians. Three sitting ministers are associated with these resorts, while some are owned by owned by KAS officers and also a police inspector, the Save Kabini members alleged.

Advocate V Ravi Kumar, heading the campaign, said he has brought the issue to the notice of forest and other officials and regional commissioners. “A builder from a neighbouring state too owns a resort. Alcohol is being served without excise licences and some resorts are accused of running illegal boat rides and forest safaris using private vehicles in prohibited zones,” he alleged.

He said these illegal establishments are not only endangering the fragile forest ecosystem, but also contributing to the increasing frequency of wild animal attacks on nearby villages. “Due to such encroachments and human activities, tigers, elephants and leopards are driven out of their habitats,” he said. Citing negligence and complicity by certain officials, Save Kabini members demanded immediate suspension of officers from the forest, irrigation, panchayat raj and revenue departments who failed to prevent these encroachments.

“The chief minister and forest ministers have said they will act against violations. We have now released the list like they asked. We urge the government to ensure transparency and fairness in the demolition of these resorts,” he said.