CM Siddaramaiah inaugurates fourth Karnataka Mini Games

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the 4th Mini Karnataka Games, a week-long tournament for under-14 athletes of the state, at Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium on Sunday.

“Our government is continuously supporting sports. Our encouragement is always ready to match your enthusiasm,” he said at the inauguration.

Underlining this commitment, Siddaramaiah reiterated that the state government has decided that 3% of the posts in the police department and 2% of the posts in other departments will be reserved for medallists in international tournaments.

He added that the state government would award Rs 7 lakh to gold, Rs 5 lakh to silver, and Rs 2 lakh to bronze medallists who bring laurels to the state at the national level.

Organised by the Karnataka Olympic Association (KOA), the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES) and the Sports Authority of Karnataka (SAK), the tournament shall bring together young athletes to compete in 27 different sport disciplines, held at multiple venues in the city.

“It will prepare the young sportspersons for all major international tournaments, including the Olympics and the Commonwealth Games. To be a good citizen, you must be a good sportsperson,” asserted MLC and President of KOA Dr K Govindaraj.

Participants of the tournament marched past the CM, MLA Rizwan Arshad and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, who were also present at the inauguration. “When we win, we should win with humility; when we lose, it must be with grace,” asserted Arshad.