Congress govt must hold grand Tipu Jayanti in Karnataka: IUML

MANGALURU: Indian Union Muslim League, Dakshina Kannada district committee, on Tuesday demanded that the Congress government in the state celebrate Tipu Sultan Jayanti in a grand manner.

Addressing a press conference, C Abdul Rahiman, district committee president, alleged that the ruling party has not celebrated Tipu Jayanti in the past two years, amid opposition from the BJP.

‘’Tipu Sultan is a true patriot and promoted religious tolerance. He fought against the British and sacrificed his life for the nation. He also sacrificed his two sons for the nation. For his fearless fight, he was given the title ‘Tiger of Mysore’,” he claimed, adding, “Tipu’s birth anniversary is celebrated on November 10, but for the past few years, Tipu Jayanti is not being observed in the state. This is unacceptable.” He further claimed that historical references on Tipu Sultan have been dropped from school textbooks.

Stating that the Congress came to power with the help of Muslim votes, and has neglected Tipu Sultan, he demanded that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah celebrate Tipu Jayanti in a grand manner.

“If not, Speaker UT Khader, minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan and all other ministers and MLAs must resign,” he added.