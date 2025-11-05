Karnataka must review Honnavar Port, Sharavathi projects, says activist Medha Patkar

BENGALURU: Social activist Medha Patkar on Tuesday said the Sharavathi River faces a lot of threats from multiple quarters, and the issue has been brought to the notice of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who assured to look into it.

The proposed Sharavathi pumped storage project will lead to the felling of over 16,000 trees, adversely affecting various wildlife species, including the lion-tailed macaque.

Patkar noted that the constant drilling will destroy the pristine Western Ghats.

“Downstream, the proposed Honnavar Port project in Uttara Kannada district, where Sharavathi River meets the Arabian Sea, will destroy estuaries and mangroves, affect fishing and destroy the livelihood of the entire fishing community,” she told reporters on the sidelines of the release of a second report -- Eroding Shores, Silenced Protests - A Fact-Finding Report on the Honnavar Port Project.

“The two projects will destroy the entire ecosystem and everyone has seen what has happened in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and parts of Western Ghats when ecology is disturbed.”

“I had a brief interaction with Siddaramaiah and brought these issues to his notice. He has promised to look into it. He has also promised to direct the police to drop all cases that were filed against protesting fishermen and their families.

Ironically, before the elections, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Mankal Vaidya and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had visited Honnavar and assured the fishing community that their land will not be lost and the port will not come up. But they have done nothing. I know Siddaramaiah’s background and I hope these projects will be reviewed,” she said.