Karnataka Olympic Association procures new kayaks and canoes

BENGALURU: Amidst the ongoing 4th Mini Karnataka Games, the Karnataka Olympic Association (KOA) on Tuesday procured a fleet of sit-in kayak singles, kayak doubles and kayak slalom boats, and appointed the Kayaking and Canoeing Association of Karnataka as their custodian.

“The initiative aims to encourage greater participation in water sports and strengthen the competitive edge of athletes from the state,” a KOA statement stated.

Meanwhile, MLC and KOA President K Govindaraj flagged off the kayaking and canoeing events of the tournament at Ulsoor Lake on Tuesday and formally inaugurated the newly acquired equipment. The flag-off also marked the launch of essential safety gear, including life jackets.

“Access to world-class gear is fundamental to nurturing talent and building confidence among emerging athletes. With this investment, we hope to inspire more youth to take up kayaking and canoeing, and to see Karnataka represented strongly at national and international levels,” said Govindaraj.