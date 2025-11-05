Karnataka signs MoU with Walmart Vriddhi to take SHG products online

BENGALURU: National Livelihood Mission (NLM) under the Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood of the state government has signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Walmart Vriddhi to support self-help groups (SHGs) in adopting digital tools and e-commerce.

The collaboration aims to strengthen the capacities of SHGs, many of which currently rely on limited sales opportunities through occasional government-organised fairs.

As part of the partnership, Walmart Vriddhi, through its implementation partner, Ideas to Impact Foundation, will provide free digital learning resources, business tools, and mentorship to SHGs across the state.

The training will cover digital literacy, online marketing, and e-commerce operations, enabling SHGs to list and sell products on platforms such as Flipkart and Walmart Marketplace.