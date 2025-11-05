Karnataka signs MoU with Walmart Vriddhi to take SHG products online

BENGALURU: National Livelihood Mission (NLM) under the Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood of the state government has signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Walmart Vriddhi to support self-help groups (SHGs) in adopting digital tools and e-commerce.
The collaboration aims to strengthen the capacities of SHGs, many of which currently rely on limited sales opportunities through occasional government-organised fairs.
As part of the partnership, Walmart Vriddhi, through its implementation partner, Ideas to Impact Foundation, will provide free digital learning resources, business tools, and mentorship to SHGs across the state.
The training will cover digital literacy, online marketing, and e-commerce operations, enabling SHGs to list and sell products on platforms such as Flipkart and Walmart Marketplace.
Officials said the initiative is expected to open consistent market access for SHG products, which include a wide range of daily-use items produced by women-led groups in rural and semi-urban areas.
The MoU was facilitated by Skill Development and Medical Education Minister Dr Sharanaprakash R. Patil and Chief Secretary Dr. Shalini Rajneesh. The agreement was signed by NLM Director R. Snehal and Parul Soni, Trustee of the Ideas to Impact Foundation.
The state government also announced that an exclusive SHG product centre will be set up at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).
The kiosk will be located in a high-footfall area to help SHGs reach both domestic and international travellers, providing them with year-round visibility and an additional sales channel.