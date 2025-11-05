Lecturers not paid for evaluation of II PU papers in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Pre-University College Lecturers’ Association has called for a statewide protest against the government for not releasing their honorarium amount of Rs 13.5 crore for PU-II exam paper evaluation for the year 2025-26.

Association President Ningegowda AH said, “The government has to pay exam paper evaluation money to 1,908 candidates. We have decided to submit a letter to Deputy Commissioners of all 31 districts on November 7, placing our demands. If they are not met, we will hold a one-day protest in Freedom Park, Bengaluru, within the next 20 days.”

He added, “The education department did not consult college lecturers or principals before deciding to conduct three rounds of final exams for PU-II students.

"In June, the third round of exams is held for PU-II students and at the same time, a new batch is promoted from PU-I to PU-II . Holding classes and conducting exams is a burden.”

Ningegowda raised concerns about lecturers having to conduct extra classes for the new batch. “None of the states or even other forms of syllabus, including CBSE and ICicSE, conducts three rounds of exams.

Earlier, lecturers used to get 45 holidays during summer and 15 days for Dasara. Now, there are no holidays as we need to conduct classes for students who fail in the first and second round of exams. This has also led to mental stress for lecturers,” he added.