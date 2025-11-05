Rules revised on use of smoking fines in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Karnataka health department has revised guidelines for the utilisation of fines collected under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003, implemented in the state through the National Tobacco Control Programme under the National Health Mission.

Authorised officers are permitted to impose fines on the spot for violations under Sections 21 and 24 of the Act. The collected amounts are deposited in the joint account of the District Collector and District Health and Family Welfare Officer, and have so far been used for transport expenses and IEC programmes related to tobacco control.

The updated guidelines specify that the fine amount will be used only for tobacco control programmes. Up to 70 per cent of the fine amount collected at the district level may be utilised for district-specific tobacco control activities, with the focus on tobacco addiction-free services.

District Tobacco Control units must prepare an annual action plan based on fines collected in the previous financial year.

This plan will be discussed in the first quarter of the financial year during the meeting of the District Tobacco Control Coordination Committee and approved by the chairperson. Implementation of the approved plan will be reviewed at each DLCC meeting. Districts must also conduct an annual audit as per rules.