Strict norms adopted to buy life-saving drugs in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The state government has initiated steps to ensure supply of quality life-saving drugs to its hospitals after five young mothers died in Ballari because of the use of substandard IV fluids a few months ago.

The Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation Ltd (KSMSCL) has been allowed to invite tenders worth Rs 800 crore with stringent guidelines, including multiple checks and testing each batch of drugs.

The corporation is the nodal agency to procure drugs, consumables and equipment for health institutions run by the government. There are over 2,700 such health institutions across the state, including hospitals, primary health centres and community health centres, which use over 880 life-saving drugs. The corporation has invited 30 tenders for 100 drugs worth Rs 485 crore.

Officials said the health department has introduced many changes in the tendering process to ensure better quality drugs. While earlier, the medicines were procured in one go for the entire year, now, they will be ordered in phases. This will ensure drugs are used before their expiry date and frees up space at local drug warehouses. It will also reduce the risk of drugs becoming “Not of Standard Quality (NSQ)” due to climate variations, an official said.

Suppliers have to deliver general drugs within 30 days of production, while injections, IV fluids and sterile products within 40 days. Imported medicines should have a minimum of 60% shelf-life at the time of delivery. A team of experts will visit pharmaceutical units and conduct checks, the official said.