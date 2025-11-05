Sugarcane farmers in Karnataka intensify stir; Belagavi towns observe shutdown

BELAGAVI: The ongoing agitation by sugarcane farmers demanding fair pricing and payment of pending dues has taken a dramatic turn, with protests erupting across Belagavi district and several towns observing a complete shutdown on Tuesday.

Farmers, backed by Kannada organisations, have called for a bandh in Athani, which has spread to Chikkodi, Gurlapur, Jamboti, and Gokak, bringing normal life to a standstill. Shops and businesses remained voluntarily closed, while major highways were blocked by farmers at multiple locations, including the Gokak-Athani road and Darur-Halyal bridge.

In Hukkeri, farmers’ associations enforced a total bandh demanding a revised minimum price for sugarcane. The town remained completely paralysed as protesters held a massive rally from Adavisiddeshwar Mutt to Court Circle, culminating in a highway blockade and an overnight sit-in protest. Police diverted vehicular movement through alternative routes as farmers erected barricades and parked earth-moving equipment across the roads to block traffic.

Vijayendra extends support

At Shivayogi Circle, hundreds of protesters blocked the Jamboti-Sankeshwar-Jewargi state highway, where BJP state president BY Vijayendra joined them in a show of solidarity. Addressing the agitating farmers, he came down heavily on the Congress government, accusing it of total neglect of farmers’ distress.

“Farmers are suffering today, devastated by heavy rain, yet no minister, not even the in-charge or revenue minister visited North Karnataka. Farmers are again forced to take to the streets, but the government remains unmoved,” Vijayendra said.