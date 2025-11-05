Virtual lab for competitive exams opened at Bengaluru's Widia college

BENGALURU: In this competitive era, computer-based education is necessary, said Udupi Shree Admar Mutt Education Council honorary secretary Dr A P Bhat.

He was speaking after inaugurating a virtual lab that helps students preparing for competitive examinations, at the Widia Poornaprajna Pre-University College in Nagasandra.

“In today’s competitive era, computer-based education is essential for students. Practical education in science and commerce subjects is beneficial for building a better future,” said Bhat.

The virtual lab will help students appearing for exams like CET, NEET and IBPS exams and aid them in their preparation.

“The lab will be useful for the students to progress intellectually and technically,” he said.

College secretary Gopalasabaraya, principal M S Umesh Kumar, academic director Praveen Kumar and others were present.