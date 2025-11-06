DK Suresh rules out leadership change in Karnataka; says Siddaramaiah will continue as CM

BENGALURU: Former Congress MP DK Suresh, who is the younger brother of Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president DK Shivakumar, said on Wednesday that Siddaramaiah will continue as the state’s chief minister.

Suresh’s statement comes at a time when there are murmurs of a change of leadership in Karnataka and a possible reshuffle of the cabinet.

“Siddaramaiah will be the chief minister for as long as he is the CM. We will fight all the polls in the future under his leadership,” Suresh, who is also the president of the Bangalore Milk Union Limited (BAMUL), told reporters hours before Shivakumar left for the national capital.

Suresh denied the speculation on change in leadership after the Bihar Assembly elections, calling it a rumour and creation of the media.

“The issues that are being discussed in the media have not come before the party. Siddaramaiah is not old. All the upcoming elections will be held under his leadership,” he added.

On Shivakumar’s visit to Delhi, Suresh clarified that the former will hold discussions with the state’s counsels in the Supreme Court regarding the objection filed by Tamil Nadu for setting up a special bench by CJI to hear the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project case.

“He has gone to Delhi to hold discussions with officials and lawyers on what should be Karnataka’s stand during the hearing,” Suresh added.