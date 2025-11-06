DK Suresh rules out leadership change in Karnataka; says Siddaramaiah will continue as CM

BENGALURU: Former Congress MP DK Suresh, who is the younger brother of Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president DK Shivakumar, said on Wednesday that Siddaramaiah will continue as the state’s chief minister.
Suresh’s statement comes at a time when there are murmurs of a change of leadership in Karnataka and a possible reshuffle of the cabinet.
“Siddaramaiah will be the chief minister for as long as he is the CM. We will fight all the polls in the future under his leadership,” Suresh, who is also the president of the Bangalore Milk Union Limited (BAMUL), told reporters hours before Shivakumar left for the national capital.
Suresh denied the speculation on change in leadership after the Bihar Assembly elections, calling it a rumour and creation of the media.
“The issues that are being discussed in the media have not come before the party. Siddaramaiah is not old. All the upcoming elections will be held under his leadership,” he added.
On Shivakumar’s visit to Delhi, Suresh clarified that the former will hold discussions with the state’s counsels in the Supreme Court regarding the objection filed by Tamil Nadu for setting up a special bench by CJI to hear the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project case.
“He has gone to Delhi to hold discussions with officials and lawyers on what should be Karnataka’s stand during the hearing,” Suresh added.
When asked if Shivakumar will meet high command leaders, Suresh said that his brother met them whenever he was in Delhi. “Congress is a party being organised by all the leaders and not alone by Siddaramaiah or DK Shivakumar. All the leaders, including ministers MB Patil, Dr G Parameshwara, Satish Jarakiholi, and Dr HC Mahadevappa have joined their hands to strengthen the party,” Suresh added.
He clarified that he has no information on Shivakumar meeting Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to invite the latter for the foundation laying for 100 Congress Bhavans in Karnataka in Bengaluru, clarifying that the invitation has already been given. “After Rahul gives his dates, the programme will be held,” he said.
When asked if Shivakumar has withdrawn himself from the CM race and Siddaramaiah is likely to go ahead with a cabinet reshuffle, Suresh said, “Those issues are not discussed here. Now the leadership is strong. It is left to the discretion of the CM and the party high command to take a call on the reshuffle.”