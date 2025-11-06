Five guarantees boosted people’s spend power, GST collection: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday defended his government’s investment of over Rs 96,000 crore to implement the five guarantees as it enhanced spending power of the people, which reflected in higher GST collections, signalling broader economic gains for the State.

In a message sent to the event organised by Fiscal Policy Institute, Bengaluru, the research partners of the government, he appreciated the initiative to disseminate research findings on the government’s flagship guarantee schemes.

Siddaramaiah could not attend the event.

“The guarantee schemes evolved out of the struggles of ordinary people - women seeking dignity, youth seeking opportunity, and farmers facing distress,” the CM said.

Karnataka ranks first in the country in per capita income, having achieved an impressive 101% growth over the past decade — from Rs 1,01,858 in 2013-14 to Rs 2,04,605 in 2024-25 — reflecting the state’s sustained economic momentum and inclusive growth driven by the guarantees, he said.