Incubation centre to come up soon to skill differently-abled: Priyank Kharge

BENGALURU: With a view to bring inclusivity in the job sector by skilling differently-abled people and making them employable, the Karnataka government will soon start an Inclusive Incubation Centre, IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge announced on Wednesday at the Bengaluru Skill Summit 2025.

Kharge, who was part of the panel discussion ‘Convergence of Education, Skills and Industry for Trillion USD Economy by 2032’ said, “It is very important to upskill and reskill differently-abled people. The departments for IT, BT, skill development and women and child development will work together to set up the Inclusive Incubation Centre.”

Priyank asked Prateek Madhav, founder of Assistech Foundation who was also present, to prepare a proposal.

“The proposal will be submitted to the departments on November 15. We will announce the features of the incubation centre during Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025.”

Prateek told TNIE, “Earlier, designs were created using paper and pen, now we have tools like Adobe to create designs. Differently-abled people must be trained to use technology and skills, for example, a visually impaired person doing analytics was not possible. However, we have trained a person to do analytics in data, and he is employed in an MNC."