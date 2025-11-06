Incubation centre to come up soon to skill differently-abled: Priyank Kharge

BENGALURU: With a view to bring inclusivity in the job sector by skilling differently-abled people and making them employable, the Karnataka government will soon start an Inclusive Incubation Centre, IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge announced on Wednesday at the Bengaluru Skill Summit 2025.
Kharge, who was part of the panel discussion ‘Convergence of Education, Skills and Industry for Trillion USD Economy by 2032’ said, “It is very important to upskill and reskill differently-abled people. The departments for IT, BT, skill development and women and child development will work together to set up the Inclusive Incubation Centre.”
Priyank asked Prateek Madhav, founder of Assistech Foundation who was also present, to prepare a proposal.
“The proposal will be submitted to the departments on November 15. We will announce the features of the incubation centre during Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025.”
Prateek told TNIE, “Earlier, designs were created using paper and pen, now we have tools like Adobe to create designs. Differently-abled people must be trained to use technology and skills, for example, a visually impaired person doing analytics was not possible. However, we have trained a person to do analytics in data, and he is employed in an MNC."
"Our government has spent nearly Rs 3,000crore on three million people to make them employable across the world. No other state would have spent this amount of money to upskill and reskill youth. We aim to achieve a trillion-dollar economy... We cannot promise employment to all youngsters but we can make them employable,” he added.
Minister for Skill Development Dr Sharan Prakash Patil said the Government Tool Room and Training Centre has achieved 100% job placements.
“The intake for diploma courses in GTTCs has been increased from 2,500 last year to 6,000 in 2025. The curriculum is designed with 70% per cent practical and 30% theory. Therefore, there is 100 per cent placement as industries find them skilled and industry-ready.”