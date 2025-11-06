Karnataka

Konkan Railway enhances Ro-Ro wagon capacity to 57 tonnes to boost freight efficiency

This enhancement will facilitate the movement of heavier commercial vehicles, enabling greater load flexibility for transporters and improved operational efficiency.
Roll-on Roll-Off (RORO) service image used for representative purpose.
Roll-on Roll-Off (RORO) service image used for representative purpose.(File Photo | Express)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

UDUPI: Konkan Railway’s Roll-on Roll-off (Ro-Ro) services, currently operated on Konkan Railway route for seamless logistics alternative to truck movement, has enhanced the permissible carrying capacity of Ro-Ro wagons from 50 tonne to 57 tonne.

This enhancement will facilitate the movement of heavier commercial vehicles, enabling greater load flexibility for transporters and improved operational efficiency, stated a communique from Konkan Railway.

The increased capacity is expected to benefit truckers and industries transporting iron and steel, marble, tiles, construction materials and other heavy consignments.

This service was introduced in January, 1999. It enables loaded trucks to be transported directly on railway wagons, reducing fuel consumption, driver fatigue, road congestion and carbon emissions.

The 15 BRN wagons can carry trucks loaded up to 57 tonne. The remaining wagons in the rake -- 35 BOXN wagons will continue with 50 tonne capacity. The new Ro-Ro service with enhanced 57 tonne capacity wagons commenced from Wednesday.

Konkan Railway
efficiency
freight carriers

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Google Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com