Study traces Koraga tribe’s ancestry to Indus Valley, finds Proto-Dravidian genetic lineage

MANGALURU: A groundbreaking genomic study led by researchers from Mangalore University and Yenepoya (Deemed-to-be University) has identified a distinct ancestral source in the Koraga tribe that may date back to the Indus Valley Civilisation.

The findings, published in the European Journal of Human Genetics (EJHG), propose the existence of a fourth ancestral component-the ‘Proto-Dravidian’ ancestry-thereby refining the current understanding of the genetic structure of the Indian subcontinent.

Until now, genetic models of Indian ancestry have generally recognised three major ancestral sources: Iranian plateau farmer-related, Pontic-Caspian steppe pastoralist-related, and Andamanese hunter-gatherer-related.

However, the new study led by Dr M S Mustak and Dr Ranajit Das suggests this framework may be oversimplified. Their analysis reveals evidence for a fourth genetic stream that appears to have diverged around 4,400 years ago in the region between the Iranian plateau and the Indus Valley, coinciding with the time-depth of the Indus Valley Civilisation. The study proposes that this Proto-Dravidian ancestry represents a unique lineage distinct from previously recognised sources.

According to the authors, this genetic component forms a bridge between ancient Middle Eastern populations and early inhabitants of South Asia, supporting the hypothesis of a Dravidian heartland that predated the arrival of Indo-European languages. The research team, which includes noted linguist Prof George Van Driem of the University of Bern, demonstrates a correlation between linguistic and genetic lineages within Dravidian-speaking communities.